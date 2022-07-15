Food truck bursts into flames in Evansville

Emergency crews were on the scene of a large food truck fire in Evansville, Indiana on Friday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. Friday at the Fat Cat's BBQ food truck, which was parked in a parking lot near the intersection of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue.
Investigators with the Evansville Fire Department say the food truck's owner left to run a quick errand, and that when he returned the truck was on fire.
According to EFD, and oven in the truck was the source of the fire.
Fire officials have ruled the fire accidental.
No one was injured.