 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Food truck bursts into flames in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Food truck fire in Evansville on July 15

(Photo and video courtesy of Corey R.)

Emergency crews were on the scene of a large food truck fire in Evansville, Indiana on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday at the Fat Cat's BBQ food truck, which was parked in a parking lot near the intersection of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue.

Investigators with the Evansville Fire Department say the food truck's owner left to run a quick errand, and that when he returned the truck was on fire.

According to EFD, and oven in the truck was the source of the fire.

Fire officials have ruled the fire accidental. 

No one was injured.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you