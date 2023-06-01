Food truck lineup announced for Sunday's 'Picnic In The Park' in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Picnic In The Park is coming to Boonville this Sunday, and organizers have announced the lineup of food trucks that will be there for the event.
Food trucks that will be serving at the event include:
- Chino Taco
- Dawgs on the Ohio
- Trickey's Brews and Bevs
- Ben's Soft Pretzels Evansville
- Travelers Deli
- Pappa Bears Catering
- Steve's Oink-N-Squeel Barbecue Sauce
- Sweet Dreams À La Mode
Aside from food trucks, the event will include live music, cake walk, a basketball tournament, cornhole, egg racing, other games, craft vendors, raffles, and more.
Anyone 14 and under will get five free tickets to use at ticketed activities. Extra tickets will be available for purchase.
It's all happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Lake Park in Boonville on Sunday.
The event is presented by the Boonville Merchant's Association.