Ford Center and Victory Theatre adjust clear bag policies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two of the largest event venues in the area have made adjustments to their clear bag policies.
Officials with the Ford Center and the Victory Theatre say they've adjusted the policies after technology upgrades to the security features provided in each venue.
Under the adjusted policies:
- All bags will be subject to bag checks.
- Purses will now also be permitted into the venue if measurements are under 12x6x12”.
- Clear bags can not exceed 12.75x6.5x12.75”.
- New items allowed inside the venue include fanny packs, drawstring bags, and purses under 12x6x12”.
Items still prohibited include non-clear backpacks, duffel bags, oversized totes, and oversized purses over 12x6x12”.
The new policy will be in effect starting immediately.