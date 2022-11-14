 Skip to main content
Former Evansville factory being transformed into affordable apartment units

  • Updated
Former Karges Furniture factory

Former Karges Furniture factory (AP Development LLC)

An Indianapolis-area developer is working to turn a historic building near downtown Evansville into affordable apartments.

Officials with Anderson Partners Development LLC. say they plan to turn the former Karges Furniture factory into approximately 150 affordable apartments.

According to the project page on AP Development LLC's website, the "Karges Lofts" project will utilize 4% Affordable Housing Tax Credits, Federal Rehabilitation Tax Credits, Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) and Tax Increment Financing.

The former furniture factory is located at the corner of West Maryland Street and North Seventh Avenue, just northwest of the city's downtown.

AP Development says the the $30 million project is expected to be open to tenants in late 2023.

For more information on the project and photos of the building, visit apdevelopmentllc.com/karges-lofts.

