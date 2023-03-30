Former Evansville Fire Department district chief passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its former leaders.
The department announced the passing of retired District Chief Bruce Woodward on Wednesday evening.
According to his obituary, Woodward was a native of Evansville, and retired from EFD in 2016 after serving for 33 years.
Woodward was an avid bee keeper, a songwriter, and built elaborate chicken coops for his daughters. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, wildlife, frog gigging, cooking and seed starting, according to his obituary.
The obituary says services will be held for Woodward on Saturday.
Woodward is survived by his wife, daughters, and other relatives. He was 69.