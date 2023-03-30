 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former Evansville Fire Department district chief passes away

  Updated
  • 0
Retired District Chief Bruce Woodward via Browning Funeral Home

Retired District Chief Bruce Woodward via Browning Funeral Home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its former leaders.

The department announced the passing of retired District Chief Bruce Woodward on Wednesday evening.

According to his obituary, Woodward was a native of Evansville, and retired from EFD in 2016 after serving for 33 years.

Woodward was an avid bee keeper, a songwriter, and built elaborate chicken coops for his daughters. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, wildlife, frog gigging, cooking and seed starting, according to his obituary.

The obituary says services will be held for Woodward on Saturday.

Woodward is survived by his wife, daughters, and other relatives. He was 69.

