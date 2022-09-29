 Skip to main content
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day

  • Updated
2 brothers overcome same heart condition

September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day.

Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name.  Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time.

During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it is time for intervention. 

Instead of going with a traditional open heart surgery, Ascension St. Vincent  Cardiologist, Dr. A.J. Voelkel, told Steve about a procedure called a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

A TAVR procedure replaces an old heart valve, so oxygen-rich blood flows in the right direction through the heart and body.  This minimally invasive procedure involves a doctor making a small incision, as opposed to being cut open at the breastplate.  It can have a very quick recovery time of 1 day, sometimes sooner.

Steve was a great candidate for the TAVR procedure.  Dr. Voelkel, along with Dr. Brad Litke and other members of the cardio team , conducted a successful operation on Steve at Ascension St. Vincent.

Mike Vandeveer, who was the mayor of Evansville from 1980-1987, underwent the same procedure a week later, with the same team and same success his brother Steve had.

Both brothers have enjoyed a successful recovery.  They are free to resume whatever physical activities they wish.  

