Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day

September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day.
Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time.
During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it is time for intervention.
Instead of going with a traditional open heart surgery, Ascension St. Vincent Cardiologist, Dr. A.J. Voelkel, told Steve about a procedure called a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).
A TAVR procedure replaces an old heart valve, so oxygen-rich blood flows in the right direction through the heart and body. This minimally invasive procedure involves a doctor making a small incision, as opposed to being cut open at the breastplate. It can have a very quick recovery time of 1 day, sometimes sooner.
Steve was a great candidate for the TAVR procedure. Dr. Voelkel, along with Dr. Brad Litke and other members of the cardio team , conducted a successful operation on Steve at Ascension St. Vincent.
Mike Vandeveer, who was the mayor of Evansville from 1980-1987, underwent the same procedure a week later, with the same team and same success his brother Steve had.
Both brothers have enjoyed a successful recovery. They are free to resume whatever physical activities they wish.