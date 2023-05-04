Former Indiana trooper sentenced for arson, insurance fraud, and animal cruelty

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A former Indiana State Police trooper has been sentenced in his criminal case.
Former ISP Trooper Jeremy Galloway was sentenced on Thursday for charges of arson, animal cruelty, and insurance fraud.
Galloway was sentenced to four years on Thursday, but he won't be serving prison time, court records show.
Court records say Galloway will serve the first two years of his sentence on electronic home monitoring, the third year on reporting probation, and the fourth year on non-reporting probation.
Galloway's sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to all charges as part of a plea agreement.
Galloway was accused of starting a fire at his Tell City home in October 2019, leading to his arrest.
After being placed on administrative leave without pay during the investigation, Galloway resigned from his position as an ISP trooper.