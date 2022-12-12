Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash

A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
Authorities with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that it appeared as if Jochum's truck had gone off the road before striking a utility pole. They said that life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful.
Reitz Lacrosse took to Facebook, sharing a statement on Jochum's time as a student and athlete at Reitz High School, as well as a photo.
"Last night we tragically lost one of our alumni in a traffic accident," the post from Reitz Lacrosse says. "Jacob was the kind of kid you loved to coach. He did anything and everything asked of him to the best of his ability. Heaven gained a great one last night."
The crash remains under investigation.