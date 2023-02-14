Former sheriff of Posey County passes away at 91

A former leader in Posey County, Indiana passed away recently.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office announced that former sheriff William McFadden Cox died on Sunday at the age of 91.
Born in October 1931, Cox was a native of Evansville. He was a life-long member of Bethesda Church and Savah Community Center, and a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School.
PCSO says Cox moved to Michigan to do police work in 1956, and returned to Posey County about 12 years later.
Cox was later elected to the Mt. Vernon City Council, before being elected as Posey County Sheriff from 1971-1979. After that, Cox would serve four and a half years as a chief deputy before being re-elected and serving another two terms as sheriff in 1987.
Cox is survived by his daughters, son, grandkids, and great grandchildren.
Visitations and a funeral service will be held on Thursday and Friday at Schneider Funeral Home before Cox is laid to rest in Bellefontaine Cemetery.