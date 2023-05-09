Former Vanderburgh County sheriff recounts capture of national fugitives one year later

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One year after two national fugitives were captured in Evansville, the former sheriff of Vanderburgh County is recounting the events of that day.

Former Sheriff Dave Wedding talked to 44News on Tuesday, one year after Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were captured in Evansville on May 9, 2022.

44News was the first to report the news of the Whites reaching Evansville, sharing exclusive security camera images of Casey spotted at Weinbach Car Wash. That's after James Stinson, the manager of the car wash, called in to our 44News newsroom and told us he had spotted the escaped inmate.

Later that day, authorities would catch up with Casey and Vicky. A short pursuit ensued, before the nation-wide manhunt ended in a crash.

As we reported at the time, Wedding said that multiple guns were found in the car the two were traveling in, with Casey admitting plans to get into a shootout with officers. Wedding said that might have happened if it wasn't for their car crashing into a ditch.

"I was just happy that no innocent lives were harmed or killed while these fugitives were out and about because I think the longer they had been on the run they would have became more dangerous," Wedding told 44News on Tuesday, one year after the incident unfolded in Evansville. "And they may taken a life or two trying to elude law enforcement."

While the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said that Vicky had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Casey had originally faced a murder charge in her death.

In the most recent development in the case, the murder charge against Casey was dropped, though Casey pleaded guilty to an escape charge in an agreement.

Casey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8. 44News will provide any updates on his case once they're available.