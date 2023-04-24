Foul play suspected, victim identified in Warrick County death investigation

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — We're learning more about a death investigation out of Warrick County.
Saturday, authorities said that a body had been found by a passerby at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area.
Authorities told 44News Monday that the person whose remains were discovered was identified as 27-year-old Manuel Eduardo Heaton of Evansville.
Officials tell us that foul play is suspected in the death, which is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the death is being asked to call Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.
We will continue to follow this developing story and provide any updates once they're available.