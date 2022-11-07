 Skip to main content
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash

crash graphic

Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning.

The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64.

ISP says injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the extent of those injuries wasn't made immediately clear.

Authorities said drivers should use caution as the highway was down to one lane after the crash.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

