...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility's dropping to one
quarter of a mile or less.

* WHERE...Across portions of southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Starting this evening by 9 to 10 pm and lasting through
early morning Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Expect rapid changes to visibilities and areas of
low visibility that will make travel difficult.

Travelers on Interstates 24, 55, 57, 64, 69 and 169 in the quad-
state region should be prepared for reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Fox Sports comes to Santa Claus, IN; presented World Cup watch parties

santa claus sign

Fox Sports took over Santa Claus, the town deemed "America's Christmas Hometown," to cheer on Team USA as they matched up against England in the World Cup.

Santa Claus Brewing Co. and Frosty's Fun Center were transformed into World Cup watch party viewing areas, featuring plenty of raffle prizes and giveaways.

Fans had the opportunity to meet Cleatus, Fox Sports famous robot, as well as take pictures with Santa, and cheer on Team USA.

Together, Cleatus and the Fox Sports team donated funds and equipment to the Heritage Hills soccer teams.

In honor of the town hosting the event, they have proclaimed November 25th 'Tis the World Cup Day' in Santa Claus.

Team USA tied England 0-0 in the match.

