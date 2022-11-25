Fox Sports comes to Santa Claus, IN; presented World Cup watch parties

Fox Sports took over Santa Claus, the town deemed "America's Christmas Hometown," to cheer on Team USA as they matched up against England in the World Cup.
Santa Claus Brewing Co. and Frosty's Fun Center were transformed into World Cup watch party viewing areas, featuring plenty of raffle prizes and giveaways.
Fans had the opportunity to meet Cleatus, Fox Sports famous robot, as well as take pictures with Santa, and cheer on Team USA.
Together, Cleatus and the Fox Sports team donated funds and equipment to the Heritage Hills soccer teams.
In honor of the town hosting the event, they have proclaimed November 25th 'Tis the World Cup Day' in Santa Claus.
Team USA tied England 0-0 in the match.