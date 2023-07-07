Free backpack and school supply giveaway happening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a free backpack giveaway happening in Evansville this month.
The giveaway is happening at the TCC Verizon store on the city's west side.
It's happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out, on Sunday, July 30.
Organizers say they typically give out 75 to 150 backpacks with school supplies during the event.
In addition to those backpacks and school supplies, the event will also include a variety of activities for kids and families to enjoy, including an EFD fire truck, EPD squad car and police horses, chalk station, and face painting.
Members of the National Guard will also be at the event, plus representatives from Newlife Rescue and Adoption, who will have animals in need of homes.
The TCC Verizon store is located at 5000 W. Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event, but the child must be present to receive a backpack with school supplies.