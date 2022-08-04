Free breakfasts and lunches approved for students at several Gibson County schools

Students at several Gibson County, Indiana schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches during the upcoming school year.
Officials with North Gibson School Corporation said Thursday that free breakfasts and lunches had been approved for students at Princeton Community Primary School, Princeton Community Intermediate School, and Princeton Community Middle School.
The district's announcement says those three schools were able to meet the eligibility requirements for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for meals served on the National School Lunch Program.
While Princeton Community High School was unable to meet the same qualifications as the other three schools, NGSC says that free breakfasts will still be provided at PCHS each day.