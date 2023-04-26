 Skip to main content
Free bus rides available in Evansville throughout the day Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Free public transportation will be available in Evansville on Thursday.

The offering of free rides from the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System, or METS, coincides with the "Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana" event.

The METS promotion will begin at 6:15 a.m. and continue through the end of the day.

As for the Homeless Connect event, it starts at 9 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

During the homeless connect event, individuals experiencing homelessness can receive services for things like hair and nail care, health care, and other things like affordable housing resources and financial services.

More information on the event can be found here.

