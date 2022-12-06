 Skip to main content
Free hunter education course coming to Dubois County in January

There's a free Indiana Hunter Education Course scheduled to happen in Dubois County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the two-day course is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 4157 SR 162 in Huntingburg.

The classes will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Indiana DNR, participants must attend both days to complete the course. The DNR says that completion is required for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986, to purchase an Indiana hunting license.

The course will cover ethics, safety, laws, survival, and safe handling practices for archery, black powder, and firearms, with all instruction provided by DNR conservation officers and certified Indiana volunteer hunters.

There's a 150-student limit for the course, and advanced registration is required.

To register, visit passitonindiana.com.

