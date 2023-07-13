Free METS bus ride program for disabled individuals and seniors extended through 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A program providing free METS bus rides for disabled individuals and seniors will continue through 2023.
On Thursday, SWIRCA & More and the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) announced the extension of the joint effort, which began in January.
Through the program, residents living in Evansville who have a disability or are at least 65 can ride for free.
“Since January, we have seen ridership increase by 50 percent amongst the older adult and disabled populations in response to this new program,” stated SWIRCA’s President, Rhonda Zuber. “Due to additional funding and demand for these types of services, we are delighted to extend this free service for another 6 months for our most vulnerable residents.”
From January to June, 61,478 free bus rides were provided by SWIRCA and METS.
To qualify for a free ride, eligible riders will need to provide their current state-issued photo ID showing proof of age, if 65 and older.
For those under the age of 65, riders will need to go to METS with their Medicare card and current state-issued photo ID to receive a free METS discount card.
Individuals can contact SWIRCA at 812-464-7800 or METS at (812) 435-6166 for additional information.