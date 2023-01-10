Free METS bus rides available for disabled individuals and seniors in Evansville

A partnership in Evansville is offering free bus rides to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.
According to a news release sent out Tuesday, the partnership between the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) and SWIRCA & More offers the free service from Jan. 1 through June 30.
The offer extends to anyone who's 65 or older, and to any individual who is disabled.
To qualify for a free ride, eligible riders will simply need to provide their current state-issued photo ID showing proof of age, if 65 and older. For those under the age of 65, riders will need to go to METS with their Medicare card and current state-issued photo ID and get a free METS Discount Card.
“SWIRCA has proudly partnered with METS for over 30 years to help provide transportation services to Evansville residents 60 years and older and we are excited to be able to provide free rides for the first half of 2023 for our most vulnerable residents,” stated SWIRCA’s President, Rhonda Zuber. “Community collaborations like these are extremely important because they help to strengthen age-friendly communities and keep our older adult populations mobile and active.”
SWIRCA & More says the free rides were made possible through generous community support and grant funding.
Anyone who may need more information can contact SWIRCA at (812) 464-7800 or METS at (812) 435-6166.