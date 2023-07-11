 Skip to main content
Free microchip and pet vaccine clinic happening in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
pet puppy generic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Pet owners may want to know about a free, upcoming event in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society and Evansville Animal Care & Control are teaming up to host a free microchip and vaccine clinic for pets.

The free event is happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July, 21, at the CK Newsome Center Rec Room.

The event is open to all Vanderburgh County residents, and there's no limit to the number of pets allowed.

In addition to microchips, free pet food and distemper-parvo vaccines will also be available at this event. National registration of the microchip is included at no additional charge.

The CK Newsome Center is located at 100 E Walnut St. in Evansville.

