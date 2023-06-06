Free paper shredding events coming to Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — A free paper shredding event is coming to Jasper in honor of Indiana's Earth Day.
It's open to individuals and businesses and you don't have to live in Dubois County to participate.
There are three events more planned for this year. The first one is coming up Thursday, June 15 from 9 am to 1 pm at 1550 Power Drive in Jasper.
The event is sponsored by Kimball Corporate Recycling and supported by the Jasper Chamber.
Organizers urge you to call 812-634-3388 for more information.
The other shredding event is coming up Friday, October 13 from 10 am to 1 pm at St. Joe's Church south parking lot in Jasper.
That event is sponsored by Jasper Chamber and Piranha Shredding.
For more information on the October event, call 812-482-6866
The third event is Wednesday, November 15 from 9 am to 1 pm and it's being held in honor of 'America Recycles Day.'
Call 812-634-3388 for more information about November's shredding event.
Organizers say these events are for residents or businesses and there is no limit to the amount of paper products on the Kimball Corporate Shredding Days.
Piranha Shredding Days will have a limit of 100 pounds.
Here are some more of the guidelines:
- Only paper and junk mail materials will be accepted for shredding.
- No cassette tapes, CDs, computer disks, or other electronic media are accepted.
- Staples and paper clips are not a problem.
- Magazines, Newspaper, and Cardboard will also be accepted.
Organizers tell 44News the paper shredding will be done in the Corporate Recycling Center's secured facility with 24-hour video surveillance.