EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a free pumpkin patch and trick-or-treating event coming to Evansville in October.
It's happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Evansville National Guard Armory.
During the event, kids can pick out a free pumpkin from the patch, trick-or-treat, and get involved in arts and crafts.
There will be a limit of one pumpkin per child, on a first-come first-served basis.
The Evansville National Guard Armory is located at 3300 E Division St. in Evansville.
You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.