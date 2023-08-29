 Skip to main content
Free yoga session coming to Wesselman Woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Community members in Evansville are being invited to head out to Wesselman Woods for a free morning of yoga.

Wesselman Woods officials say the event is happening on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 a.m.

Damien from Velocity Fitness will be leading the session.

Wesselman Woods says Velocity Fitness donates their time to provide the service on the first Thursday of each month.

You can RSVP to the free yoga event on Facebook, or see a full schedule of events on the Wesselman Woods calendar.

