 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds of 14 to 16 mph

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, much of southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 am to 6pm Wednesday

* IMPACTS...Boating on area lakes may be more challenging due to
gusty southwest winds.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Friends and family gather to continue search for missing woman Andi Wagner

  • Updated
  • 0
Search party forms for missing woman Andi Wagner

Search party forms for missing woman Andi Wagner on Saturday

Friends and family came together over the weekend to search for Wagner, who has been missing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Friends and family members of a missing woman who disappeared nearly a year ago came together over the weekend to continue the search.

And Wagner was reported missing back in August of 2022.

On Saturday, a search party formed at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area in Warrick County to look for Wagner.

Wagner's mother recently moved to the area from out-of-state to lead efforts to find her daughter, asking volunteers to meet at the wildlife area on Saturday.

"We just want to know where she's at so we can bring her home and get that closure for this family," says Rick White, who helped in Saturday's search for Wagner. "These leads and these tips that come in - if we can follow them out to the end we're going to follow them out to the end, and that's kind of what we're doing today."

Anyone with information on Wagner's whereabouts or disappearance should call the Evansville Police Department's Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you