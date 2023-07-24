Friends and family gather to continue search for missing woman Andi Wagner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Friends and family members of a missing woman who disappeared nearly a year ago came together over the weekend to continue the search.

And Wagner was reported missing back in August of 2022.

On Saturday, a search party formed at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area in Warrick County to look for Wagner.

Wagner's mother recently moved to the area from out-of-state to lead efforts to find her daughter, asking volunteers to meet at the wildlife area on Saturday.

"We just want to know where she's at so we can bring her home and get that closure for this family," says Rick White, who helped in Saturday's search for Wagner. "These leads and these tips that come in - if we can follow them out to the end we're going to follow them out to the end, and that's kind of what we're doing today."

Anyone with information on Wagner's whereabouts or disappearance should call the Evansville Police Department's Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.