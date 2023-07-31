 Skip to main content
Frog Follies returning to the River City for the 48th year

Classic cars and more will return to Vanderburgh County for the annual Frog Follies event.

A Tri-State tradition prepares for the 48th year in the River City.

Thousands of classic car enthusiasts are excited to join the activities at Frog Follies.

Some of the events include the Rod Run, Women's World, and the Friday Night Boogie Bash.

Frog Follies is said to be the largest independent pre-1949 street rod show in the entire country.

The annual event will run from Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27 at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.

Click here for a direct link to the 2023 Frog Follies schedule of events.

