Frog Follies returning to Vanderburgh County on Friday

A Tri-State favorite is returning to Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Friday.
On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, the 47th annual Frog Follies event will return to the Vanderburgh 4H Center.
During the Frog Follies, thousands of hot rods will be at the Vanderburgh 4H Center for the public to enjoy. The event also includes food booths and food trucks.
Entry at the gate is $7 per person, but kids 12 and under can enter for free.
After kicking off Friday, the Frog Follies will run through Sunday.
The Vanderburgh 4H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Rd. in Evansville.