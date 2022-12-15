Funds being raised for German Township Fire Dept. Division Chief who lost home in fire

An official with the German Township Fire Department in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, lost his home in a Thursday morning fire.
As 44News previously reported, the fire broke out at a home on St. Wendel Road near Hillview Drive before 9 a.m. Thursday.
An update from the German Township Fire Department, the fire department that worked to extinguish the flames, says that the home belonged to their own Division Chief Nick Eickhoff.
According to the fire department, Division Chief Eickhoff lost most of his possessions and his two dogs Ducky and Kate in the fire, in addition to his home. They say the fire happened while Division Chief Eickhoff was at work.
The community is now being asked to help support Division Chief Eickhoff's recovery.
The fire department has started a GoFundMe donation page for Division Chief Eickhoff that will help support his recovery from the fire, especially with Christmas right around the corner.
"Nick is one of GTFD’s most active and dedicated responders - he has never hesitated to help others in our community in need," German Township Fire Department Fire Chief Tamara Carr writes. "Sadly we can’t bring his pups back, but we can make the process of rebuilding just a little easier for him."
You can donate to the fire department's GoFundMe page by clicking here. The fire department says donations can also be made to Division Chief Eickhoff's personal Venmo "@Nicholas-Eickhoff".