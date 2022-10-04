Funeral arrangements made for 18-month-old victim in Evansville murder investigation

A young victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana, will be laid to rest on Monday.
Funeral services for Nyheim Cashton Groves will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church in Evansville, according to the young child's obituary.
Visitations for friends will be held on Sunday, and for a short time Monday before the service.
Groves' burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetary.
Groves was just 18-months-old when he passed away, leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Tavion Cobb. Cobb was arrested on charges of murder and neglect causing death.
According to Groves' obituary, he is remembered as a smart, funny, joyful, lovable child.