Funeral arrangements made for girl, 3, killed in Evansville house fire

3-year-old Ophelia Young via Dignity Memorial

3-year-old Ophelia Young (Dignity Memorial/family photo)

Funeral arrangements have been made for a 3-year-old girl who recently died after a house fire in Evansville, Indiana.

3-year-old Ophelia Young died on Monday, July 25, after being pulled from a burning home on East Michigan Street in Evansville.

After being taken to Deaconess by ambulance, Young was flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis, where she died from her injuries.

According to Young's obituary, her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Alexander West Chapel, followed by her burial in Alexander Memorial Park.

The obituary says that memorial contributions can be made to help Young's family with expenses, with all excess donations going to Riley Children's Hospital.

