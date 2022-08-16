Funerals held for Evansville couple who died in home explosion

Two victims who died in the home explosion in Evansville last week were laid to rest on Tuesday.
Charles and Martina Hite were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday’s explosion.
At the ceremony, the streets were line with friends and family of Charles and Martina as they gathered to say their final goodbyes to their loved ones.
The service was held at Alexander West Chapel in Evansville.
Charlie was just 43-years-old, and according to his obituary, he lived his life to the absolute fullest.
It says he was a proud graduate of North High School but had a passion for the Harrison Warriors and their football team. He worked alongside his older brother and helped with pictures and videos of the team.
In 2016, Charlie married Martina who also passed away in the explosion.
Martina’s obituary says she loved to dance and compete in the Special Olympics.
She was often seen out wearing her favorite color purple to special events and occasions.
In honor of that, several who attended the funeral wore purple in her memory.
According to the couple’s obituaries their final resting place will be at Locust Hill Cemetery in Evansville.
A celebration of life service is happening on Wednesday for the Hites’ neighbor, Jessica Teague, who also passed away in the explosion.