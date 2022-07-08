 Skip to main content
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Aiden, the pug-lab mix

  • Updated
  • 0
Aiden, Furry Friend Friday, 7-8-22

This week's furry friend Aiden

It's Furry Friend Friday, and this week's furry friend is Aiden, the pug-lab mix.

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Rescue joined 44News This Morning on Friday to introduce 3-year-old Aiden.

According to Jen, Aiden is a surrender who is looking for a new home.

PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.

You can hear more about Aiden in the video clip above.

