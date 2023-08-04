Furry Friend Friday: Meet August, the lab mix

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — 44News This Morning got to meet a new furry friend on Friday.
Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue stopped by to introduce us to August.
August is a 2-month-old lab/border collie mix who's looking for a forever home.
Jen says August is an energetic dog who loves to play. She was surrendered to PAAWS with the rest of her litter.
Jen says that just the other day, 23 puppies were surrendered to PAAWS in just one day, meaning the organization is in dire need of new fosters.
If you're interest in fostering or adopting a furry friend from PAAWS, visit paaws.org.