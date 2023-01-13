Furry Friend Friday: Meet Beetle Juice

Jenn Duckworth with PAAWS dropped into our 44News studios Friday, to introduce us to this weeks featured furry fiend, as a part of Furry Friend Friday.
Everyone say hi to Beetle Juice! Beetle Juice is only 11 months old. He is a mixed breed, with a beautiful brindle coat.
According to Jenn, "He is very playful, and so far very obedient."
PAAWS volunteers work with foster pet owners, to find forever homes for area animals that have been surrendered, abandoned, or rescued.
They then pair the potential pets with others looking to form a bond through pet ownership.
You can find PAAWS often attends pet related events in the River City, as well at Pet Food Center locations in the Tri-State.
More about the No-Kill Animal Shelter can be found by visiting the PAAWS website.