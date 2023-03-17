Furry Friend Friday: Meet Blue and Orange the beagle puppies

PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue joins Megan DiVenti and Griffin Glasscock on 44News This Morning to introduce us to our latest furry friends.
This week's furry friends are Blue and Orange, a pair of 5-week-old beagle puppies.
Like many of the other puppies in the care of PAAWS, Blue and Orange are ready to be adopted into a new forever home.
PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.
You can also hear more from PAAWS and see more of Blue and Orange in the video above.