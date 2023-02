Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue joined 44News This Morning on Friday to introduce us to a new furry friend.

This Friday, Jen introduced us to "Buffy," the pit mix.

Buffy is actually sister to our previous Furry Friend, Michael.

Hear more about Buffy and the PAAWS organization in the video. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering can check out paaws.org.