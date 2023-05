EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — 44News This Morning got to meet a new furry friend on Friday.

On Friday, Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced us to Frankie, the Brittany Spaniel Mix.

Last Friday, we met Frankie's brother Benny.

Frankie is looking for a forever home.

You can hear more about Frankie and how to adopt in the video interview.