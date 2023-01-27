Furry Friend Friday: Meet Oki

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue joined 44News This Morning to introduce us to a new furry friend in need of a home.
This Friday, we met Oki.
Jen says Oki is about 10-years-old, and in need of a loving home.
Oki is visually impaired, only able to see partially out of one eye. He was taken in to the care of PAAWS after being abandoned in a house fire.
If you're interested in adopting Oki, you can visit PAAWS online at paaws.org. There are many other furry friends in need of forever homes, too, and other ways to help the organization.
Hear more about Oki in the video interview above.