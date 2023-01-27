 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to
Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in
Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All
of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Oki

  • Updated
  • 0
Oki is visually impaired, only able to see partially out of one eye. He was taken in to the care of PAAWS after being abandoned in a house fire.

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue joined 44News This Morning to introduce us to a new furry friend in need of a home.

This Friday, we met Oki.

Jen says Oki is about 10-years-old, and in need of a loving home.

Oki is visually impaired, only able to see partially out of one eye. He was taken in to the care of PAAWS after being abandoned in a house fire.

If you're interested in adopting Oki, you can visit PAAWS online at paaws.org. There are many other furry friends in need of forever homes, too, and other ways to help the organization.

Hear more about Oki in the video interview above.

