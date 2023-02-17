 Skip to main content
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Rock the coonhound

Furry Friend Friday 2-17-2023

Meet this week's furry friend from PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue.

Volunteers with PAAWS No-Kill Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to another furry friend on Friday.

In this edition of Furry Friend Friday, we met Rock.

Rock is a two or three-year-old coonhound. PAAWS says Rock is sweet, and plays well with others. They say he is house trained, and ready to find a forever home.

PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.

You can also hear more from PAAWS and see more of Rock in the video above.

