Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix

44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend.
Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday.
According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix.
Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking for a forever home too.
PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.
