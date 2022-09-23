Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Elton

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to another furry friend on Friday.
In this week's Furry Friend Friday, we met Elton.
Elton has been on 44News This Morning before, but he's still looking for his forever home.
Jen says that Elton is one of a litter of four. She says that Elton's siblings were already adopted, but that he's still waiting to find his new family.
While Elton may have some scruffy whiskers, don't let his appearance fool you - he's just over 3-months-old.
PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.
You can see more about Elton in the video above.