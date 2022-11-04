Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Faith

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue joined 44News This Morning on Friday to introduce us to our newest furry friend.
Jen introduced us to "Faith" on Friday, a 6-month-old cat who's ready to be adopted.
If you're interested in adopting a furry friend like Faith, you can visit paaws.org for more information on all of the cats and dogs the organization currently has in its care.
PAAWS also actively shares new pet adoption opportunities on its Facebook page.
You can hear more about Faith and the nonprofit organization's ongoing efforts in the video interview above with Jen and 44News This Morning.