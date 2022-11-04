 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Faith

  • Updated
  • 0
Furry Friend Friday 11-4-2022

Furry Friend Friday 11-4-2022

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue joined 44News This Morning on Friday to introduce us to our newest furry friend.

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue joined 44News This Morning on Friday to introduce us to our newest furry friend.

Jen introduced us to "Faith" on Friday, a 6-month-old cat who's ready to be adopted.

If you're interested in adopting a furry friend like Faith, you can visit paaws.org for more information on all of the cats and dogs the organization currently has in its care.

PAAWS also actively shares new pet adoption opportunities on its Facebook page.

You can hear more about Faith and the nonprofit organization's ongoing efforts in the video interview above with Jen and 44News This Morning.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you