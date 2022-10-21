 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Milo the Greyhound-Australian Shepherd mix

  • Updated
  • 0
Furry Friend Friday: Milo

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduces us to this week's furry friend, Milo.

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to a new furry friend on Friday.

This Friday, Jen introduced us to Milo, a Greyhound-Australian Shepherd mix who's between the ages of 6 and 7.

Jen says that Milo is actually not up for adoption. After fostering Milo, Jen says she cared for him and made him a permanent part of her family.

While Milo may not be up for grabs, PAAWS has many other loving animals in need of forever homes. You can learn all about the animals that PAAWS has up for adoption on paaws.org, or on Facebook.

Even if you're not able to adopt a furry friend of your own, Jen says that PAAWS will also have an online auction from Nov. 4 - Nov. 11 to support the organization's mission as a nonprofit no-kill rescue center.

You can hear more about Milo and PAAWS in Friday morning's interview with Jen.

