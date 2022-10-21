Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Milo the Greyhound-Australian Shepherd mix

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to a new furry friend on Friday.
This Friday, Jen introduced us to Milo, a Greyhound-Australian Shepherd mix who's between the ages of 6 and 7.
Jen says that Milo is actually not up for adoption. After fostering Milo, Jen says she cared for him and made him a permanent part of her family.
While Milo may not be up for grabs, PAAWS has many other loving animals in need of forever homes. You can learn all about the animals that PAAWS has up for adoption on paaws.org, or on Facebook.
Even if you're not able to adopt a furry friend of your own, Jen says that PAAWS will also have an online auction from Nov. 4 - Nov. 11 to support the organization's mission as a nonprofit no-kill rescue center.
You can hear more about Milo and PAAWS in Friday morning's interview with Jen.