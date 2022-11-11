 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Light snow tonight into Saturday morning...

A system will spread light snow across the region tonight into
Saturday morning. Warm ground temperatures should prevent much in
the way of accumulations. However, a dusting to a half an inch is
possible, primarily on elevated surfaces. Travel impacts are not
anticipated at this time due to warm pavement temperatures.

Much colder temperatures will be moving into the region as well
with wind chills falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday
morning.

Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friends, Cooper and Mister Mister

  • 0
Cooper and Mister Mister

Cooper and Mister Mister

44News This Morning got to meet two new furry friends during Furry Friend Friday on Friday morning.

Julie Frazier with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced us to Cooper and Mister Mister on Friday.

Frazier says the the siblings came to PAAWS from Webster County Animal Control, along with four other siblings from their litter.

After Friday, Frazier says Cooper and Mister Mister will have received all of their shots and be ready for adoption.

Hear more about Cooper and Mister Mister in the video interview above. For more information on how to adopt or foster a furry friend, visit PAAWS at paaws.org.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you