Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friends, Cooper and Mister Mister

44News This Morning got to meet two new furry friends during Furry Friend Friday on Friday morning.
Julie Frazier with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced us to Cooper and Mister Mister on Friday.
Frazier says the the siblings came to PAAWS from Webster County Animal Control, along with four other siblings from their litter.
After Friday, Frazier says Cooper and Mister Mister will have received all of their shots and be ready for adoption.
Hear more about Cooper and Mister Mister in the video interview above. For more information on how to adopt or foster a furry friend, visit PAAWS at paaws.org.