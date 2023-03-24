Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friends, Green and Yellow the beagle puppies

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue sat down with 44News This Morning on Friday to introduce us to two new furry friends.

In this week's Furry Friend Friday we met Green and Yellow, the 5-week-old beagle puppies.

Last Friday, we introduced you to Green and Yellow's siblings, Blue and Orange.

Jen says the puppies don't have "official" names yet, so they've been going by the color of their collars.

PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.

You can also hear more from PAAWS and see more of Green and Yellow in the video above.