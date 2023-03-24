Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friends, Green and Yellow the beagle puppies

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Tuesday morning to a crest of 38.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friends, Green and Yellow the beagle puppies

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist Gunnar Consol scratches Green on the head

Storm Team 44 Meteorologist Gunnar Consol scratches Green on the head

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue sat down with 44News This Morning on Friday to introduce us to two new furry friends.

In this week's Furry Friend Friday we met Green and Yellow, the 5-week-old beagle puppies.

Last Friday, we introduced you to Green and Yellow's siblings, Blue and Orange.

Jen says the puppies don't have "official" names yet, so they've been going by the color of their collars.

PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.

You can also hear more from PAAWS and see more of Green and Yellow in the video above.

