Gala set for Thursday night will support Castle Band in their trip to the Rose Parade

EVANSVILLE, In (WEVV) - It's a once in a lifetime trip for a group of high school band performers, but they will need help from the public to make that possible.
It also showcases the talents of Castle High School's Band to a nationally televised audience.
Castle High School Band Director Ethan Wilkinson joined 44News This Morning to discuss their "Knight of Roses" fundraiser event that will fund a trip to the Rose Parade on New Years Day 2024.
Also joining to share why this trip is so important, President of the Rose Parade Alex Aghajanian.
The gala is happening tonight inside the Old National Bank headquarters at One Main Street in Downtown Evansville.
The reception begins at 6:00 P.M. with the program starting at 7:00 P.M.