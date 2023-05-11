 Skip to main content
Gala set for tonight will support the Castle High School Band in their trip to the Rose Parade

  • Updated
Knight of Roses Gala for Castle High School Band

A fundraiser set for Thursday night is in an effort to send over 250 Castle High School band members to California in early January for the Rose Parade.

 Tommy Mason

The Castle Bands Knight of Roses Fundraisers is happening Thursday. Ethan Wilkinson and Alex Aghajanian joined Tommy Mason 44News to talk about the event.

EVANSVILLE, In (WEVV) - It's a once in a lifetime trip for a group of high school band performers, but they will need help from the public to make that possible.

It also showcases the talents of Castle High School's Band to a nationally televised audience.

Castle High School Band Director Ethan Wilkinson joined 44News This Morning to discuss their "Knight of Roses" fundraiser event that will fund a trip to the Rose Parade on New Years Day 2024.

Also joining to share why this trip is so important, President of the Rose Parade Alex Aghajanian.

The gala is happening tonight inside the Old National Bank headquarters at One Main Street in Downtown Evansville.

The reception begins at 6:00 P.M. with the program starting at 7:00 P.M.

