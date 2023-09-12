 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gas leak causes evacuations in downtown Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Crews at the scene of a gas leak in downtown Evansville on Tuesday morning

Crews at the scene of a gas leak in downtown Evansville on Tuesday morning

Residents in an area of downtown Evansville had to evacuate Tuesday after a gas leak.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Residents in an area of downtown Evansville had to evacuate Tuesday after a gas leak.

Emergency crews were called to the gas leak near the intersection of SE Second Street and Mulberry Street in downtown Evansville on Tuesday morning.

CenterPoint Energy had to cut power to the area, resulting in about 1,000 customers losing power, according to the utility company's outage map.

Just before noon, crews said they were able to stop the leak, but that repairs were still underway.

Our news crew is at the scene working to gather more details. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you