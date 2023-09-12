Gas leak causes evacuations in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Residents in an area of downtown Evansville had to evacuate Tuesday after a gas leak.
Emergency crews were called to the gas leak near the intersection of SE Second Street and Mulberry Street in downtown Evansville on Tuesday morning.
CenterPoint Energy had to cut power to the area, resulting in about 1,000 customers losing power, according to the utility company's outage map.
Just before noon, crews said they were able to stop the leak, but that repairs were still underway.
Our news crew is at the scene working to gather more details. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.