GattiTown at Eastland Mall for sale

The GattiTown location on North Green River Road in Evansville has just been put up for sale according to the Indiana Commercial Real Estate Exchange.
The location shows to be 21,500 square feet with the sale price estimated to be $1.75 million.
GattiTown, also known as Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, was established in 1965 as an entertainment and leisure establishment for children to play games.
The new ownership can continue to operate as the current franchise upon approval by the franchisee, or may open as a new business with existing equipment and assets.
