 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerber Formula distributed despite a previous recall being issued

  • Updated
  • 0
Gerber Baby Formula

Baby formula recalled by Gerber still made its way to distributors in eight states.

 Tommy Mason

A batch of Gerber Formula made its way to several distributors despite a previous recall.

Gerber says, potentially contaminated baby formula reached retailers in eight states despite a previous recall.

The distributed products include 12.4 ounce cans of 'Good Start Soothe-Pro Powdered Infant Formula'.

Those cans could contain a germ with the potential to seriously sicken infants.

Some of the formula went to a distributor that works with retailers in several states including, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and other states.

The F.D.A. says consumers in those states should check their formula containers.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you