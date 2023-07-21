 Skip to main content
Germania Männerchor preparing for annual Volksfest in Evansville

Germania Männerchor Volksfest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville organization is preparing to host its annual German celebration.

Germania Männerchor will be hosting the 61st annual Volksfest from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Volksfest is a celebration of German food, music, and traditions, and is one of the Tri-State's longest-running events, according to Germania Männerchor.

German cuisine – including Bratwurst, Pig Knuckles, Mashed Potatoes plus Germania’s famous Potato Salad and Kraut Balls and other items – will be sold starting at 11 a.mm. all three days. Meals are $14 each.

The event will be free for all ages until 2 p.m. each day. After that, the event is closed off to those 21 and up, with a $5 admission charge after 4 p.m. Anyone 25 and under should have two forms of government ID with one having a photo.

The event is happening at the Germania Männerchor headquarters, at 916 N Fulton Ave. in Evansville.

